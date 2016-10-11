You’re Actually A Terrible Lie Detector, But Here’s How To Get Better

Lies are hard to detect, and you’re probably worse at catching them than you think. Psychologically speaking, lies are like needles in haystacks. Human communication relies on cooperation, so most of the things people tell you have to be true most of the time–probably more than you realize.

We’re verbally inundated with more information than we pause to notice and instead take much of it at face value, which we’re right to do more often than not. If that weren’t the case, it would be hard even to get a simple conversation started, let alone accomplish any goals you want to achieve. That’s one reason why con artists are so effective. The “con” stands for “confidence,” after all; they succeed by telling lots of truths in order to get away with one big lie.

In other words, it’s hard to be skeptical of liars all the time. If you had to constantly monitor everything people tell you on the off chance that something might be untrue, you’d waste a lot of time and would struggle to build relationships. So instead, most of us generally assume that the things people tell us are true.

What’s more, in many cases, the stakes for being wrong about whether someone’s lying aren’t actually that dire. If someone says that they like your new outfit, and they really don’t like it that much, there isn’t much of a downside to believing them anyway. Of course, some cases are consequential. Bernie Madoff, the notorious former stockbroker jailed in 2009, lied to his investors for decades in order to defraud them of huge sums of money through a Ponzi scheme.

So if you’re in a high-stakes situation, it makes sense to try and be more vigilant about whether you’re hearing the truth. But even then, many of us look for the wrong signals. In fact, researchers have found that when we consciously try to catch someone in a lie, we get much worse at it. Our unconscious lie-detection instincts are more reliable than our conscious ones.

Some of that may be because the common advice for catching someone in a lie simply isn’t very good. You might’ve heard, for instance, that liars supposedly can’t make eye contact when they’re fibbing–or even that they make too much eye contact to compensate. Movies and cop shows on TV like to toy with the idea that liars have a “tell”; maybe someone looks up and to the left when they’re lying, or scratches their eyebrow.

Many lies don’t come along with a stress response.

But while it may be true that trying to lie effectively increases the risk that we’ll fall into nervous tics that give us away, most of these “cues” are simply related to stress. And we can feel stress for all kinds of reasons–not just because we know we’re lying. Maybe the person you’re talking to might be excited about a big deal being negotiated, or they might just find social interactions difficult.