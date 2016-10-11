Four Counterproductive Myths About Conflict

Conflict has a bad rap. Just think of the word. Ask people the first things that come mind when they hear it, and they’ll often say things like, “run away,” “somebody gets hurt,” “I hate it,” “fighting,” or “war.” Most peoples’ negative associations with conflict come from personal experience.

Mine do, too. I grew up the son of Mennonite missionary parents. Mennonites are a Protestant denomination known for nonviolent conflict resolution. The early messages I heard growing up were, “Turn the other cheek” or “Find a way to solve your problem without resorting to violence.” My parents dedicated their lives to building more peaceful and uplifting relationships with others.

So maybe I was fated to pursue a PhD in clinical psychology, a certification as a conflict mediator, and advanced training in communication methods to reduce conflict. I grew up in Botswana, which borders South Africa, during the latter’s apartheid period, and later I worked in addiction treatment and marital counseling. For the past 12 years, I’ve drawn on that experience to help leaders rethink their attitudes toward conflict, which are often based around these four persistent misconceptions.

Don’t confuse peace with tranquility. Don’t confuse lack of shouting with the absence of conflict. I’ve known many families, churches, and other organizations that claim to be peaceful just because they don’t raise their voices and “agree to disagree.” Yet there’s still a staggering amount of violence in these communities. Passive-aggressive gossip, manipulation, avoidance, withholding information, and power plays still rule the day.

Peace is an active, dynamic, and generative process that demands healthy conflict. If peace means we’re getting along, cooperating, and not hurting each other, then we can’t get there without addressing our differences and disagreements first. Diversity is a basic fact of human society–it always has been, from the very beginning. Embracing and working with it is the only way toward peace, and this involves a certain degree of conflict.

Conflict can be destructive, but it by no means has to be. Mythologist, poet, and psychologist Michael J. Meade believes that the purpose of conflict is to create. If we define conflict simply as a gap between what we want and what we are experiencing, then the real question becomes, “How are we going to close the gap?”

Conflict creates energy that can be either constructive or destructive–either it helps close that gap or opens it wider. Ford Motor Company used the energy of conflict amid the 2008 financial crisis to reinvent itself without taking bailout funds (though it did benefit from federal aid in other ways). For Wells Fargo, some of the energy caused by the gap between what the bank was earning and what shareholders wanted may have led to the latest scandal, with the company illegally signing up thousands of customers for services they didn’t ask for.