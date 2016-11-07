How To Avoid A Nonprofit Branding Nightmare

Nonprofits are working on serious missions. Which is why it’s puzzling to see some philanthropies with amateurish logos built around garbled acronyms or bad clip art.

“If the only thing you see is the logo, we want to be able to communicate as much as we can.”

Whether groups want to pour all their money into cause projects–or are problematically mandated to–their overall image takes a hit. “You are competing on this whether you recognize it or not,” says Brett Traylor, a senior partner at Thinkso, a creative agency that’s done editorial, strategy, and design work for clients like UBS Investment Bank, The New York Jets, and Stanford University.

The bottom line? Your branding efforts affect the bottom line, at least in terms of meeting goals for fundraising, volunteer recruitment, and signed petitions. “In order to perform, you have to be able to take advantage of these tactics the same way that a commercial company would,” Traylor says. But it’s hard to act compassionately if a more professional-looking group is attracting all the funding and support.

Thinkso and a team of partners have been working up their own charitable way to solve that problem. In 2012, they started Give a Brand!, an annual “design sprint” that awards one needy group with a one-day, all-inclusive branding makeover. It’s really more like brand triage, a “super compressed, super fast-forwarded” salvage effort to get organizations pointed back in the right direction, says Traylor. Group redos often include a new logo, print, and digital materials; social media strategy; and various freebies to spread the new messaging (Estimated value: $50,000).

But wait: How exactly does a logo end up ugly in the first place? In Traylor’s opinion, most offenders suffer from the same three problems. First, they don’t see branding as a priority. Second, they may let themselves be “ruled by committee,” allowing too many people inside the organization, or on their board of directors, to tweak their look and messaging. “It sort of waters everything down,” Traylor says. The other issue: Not adhering to small but important details, like using the same typeface and color palette. “One thing you can do and not look like a total flop? Be consistent.”

Thinkso’s overhauls may not start with the logo, but checking out what those symbols looked like before and after is a pretty good indicator of what went wrong and how it can be fixed. Starbucks may get away with a mermaid logo (and that Moby Dick-inspired name) because their storefronts and steaming cups make it pretty clear what they’re selling. For nonprofits, great logos should be simple but serve a dual purpose, telegraphing both the cause and how your group is addressing it. “If the only thing you see is the logo, we want to be able to communicate as much as we can,” Traylor says.

To that end, here’s a look at how three different projects progressed.