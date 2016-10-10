From Adobe: 5 Tips For Planning The Ultimate Design Career

A job is just a job, but a career is a design problem. Like people in any discipline, designers tend to fall into a career path. If your first job is with a software company, your next one is likely to be as well. If you start with a job at a nonprofit, you stay in the nonprofit sector. Unless you make deliberate career decisions, your vertical may decide it for you.

The types of career challenges that need to be solved vary from one designer to the next and from one company to the next. But these six rules should cover most of the bases.

Ambitious young designers working in a design-led culture can focus on polishing their leadership skills. The first skill to pick up is the confidence to ask questions. It’s okay to not know everything, and in fact, not knowing everything can be beneficial because it forces a person to be open to asking questions.

That can be hard to do at first; it’s normal to look around a conference table at a lot of people whose job titles start with the word “chief” and be afraid to speak up for fear of looking stupid. But staying silent is just as bad. After all, the reason you are in a meeting like that is because those chiefs want your help. Everyone is trying to solve a problem together–your titles don’t matter.

Some people work hard and don’t get anywhere, while others continually move up. Those in the latter group may seem to be natural leaders or have innate charisma. But a lot of what makes one person stand out can be learned.

Designers who want to advance need to promote themselves. That can be accomplished in different ways, such as writing blog posts, winning awards, getting involved with high-profile projects, and public speaking. Designers should also look for formal training opportunities. Unlike MBAs who receive management training before they enter the workforce, designers usually learn to lead on the job. If your organization pays for skills development, jump into a management class every chance you get. If that benefit is not offered, there are other avenues available, such as mass open online courses (MOOCs), many of which are free.