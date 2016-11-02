Three Tips From A Neuroscientist On How To Be The Most Productive Multitasker

On the surface, Adam Gazzaley isn’t a likely suspect to say Americans multitask too much. A neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco, Gazzaley runs a lab dedicated to the latest and greatest in neurodiagnostics, has a research project with Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead , and researches video games that build cognitive abilities . But in his new book, Gazzaley says just that: Human brains aren’t built to handle constant multitasking on tech devices, and the constant task-switching of modern work life has negative effects.

Gazzaley’s new book, cowritten with psychologist Larry D. Rosen of California State University, Dominguez Hills, is called The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World. In it, the two detail strategies anyone can use to mitigate the effects of multitasking and find a way to juggle the demands of white-collar office culture today–such as checking your work email when you’re home at night or working on thought-intensive projects in a noisy, chaotic open office–with the need of the human brain to center and focus.

When I read the review copy of the book at home after work, I realized my work habits were exactly as he described. I was reading while doing everything from watching HBO’s Westworld to sifting through my email inbox after a particularly chaotic workday. It turns out I have a very bad case of distracted mind.

When I spoke with Gazzaley, though, he had an encouraging message: There are things we can do to become more focused at work–and we aren’t necessarily doomed to a sea of push notifications and endless reply-all email chains.

Here are a few of Gazzaley’s best pieces of advice.

Gazzaley says it’s important to “understand that our brain has fundamental limitations” and that we need to limit clutter in our tech lives as a result. “Brilliant tech companies have created devices that are incredibly accessible–not only do they allow you to reach out to them all the time, but they also reach out to you,” he adds.

The neuroscientist recommends blocking out time to multitask when you have low-level tasks that require minimal attention, aren’t mission-critical, and are boring.