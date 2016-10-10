Two Simple Tricks For Staying Positive In A Long, Hard Job Search

You’ve been applying to jobs for months, and while you’ve gotten an interview or two, nothing has panned out. What’s worse–your annoyance with your current position has reached an all-time high. That, or maybe you’re in between jobs and bills are looming.

Whatever the reason, you need an actual offer–ASAP.

Lengthy job searches can test even the heartiest of souls, but when you mix a tight internal timeline with slow external results, it’s an even greater challenge. You have all the typical highs and lows of applying (waiting to hear back, facing rejection, dusting yourself off and trying again), and the added pressure to land that new role yesterday.

Here are two powerful perspective shifts to help you make it through.

Have you ever said something like: “I’ll have a new job before the end of the month?” It’s sounds helpful, but it’s actually not.

By connecting the deadline to your personal efforts, you give yourself the opportunity to feel successful just by meeting it

That’s because you’re linking your goal to someone else’s behavior (which is outside of your control). When you tie a deadline to something that’s not within your power, you set yourself up to feel defeated if it falls through.

Instead, choose a goal based around something you do control. For example, “I will send out 10 applications by month’s end.” By connecting the deadline to your personal efforts, you give yourself the opportunity to feel successful just by meeting it–and that confidence boost can mean a lot during a tough search.