How To Translate What You Want Into What A Hiring Manager Needs

You’re searching for a job, a new position, or a new client. Maybe you’re a little desperate–you really need this new gig. The interview is coming up, and all you can think about is how nice a pay bump or lucrative project would be if it all comes together for you. Or maybe you’re thinking about that awesome new office and the relief of a shorter commute.

It’s natural and normal to fall into this mind-set. These are such positive, seductive feelings that you can’t help but indulge in them. That’s understandable–after all, they’re what motivate most of us to look for new work in the first place. But this mind-set can also be dangerous. They’re feelings that, if you don’t shed them before you walk into the interview, will lose you the very opportunity you’re so keen on landing.

You have to put aside what you want and replace it with what they need. Why? Because they need something and think you can provide it, or you wouldn’t have gotten the interview. Now comes the opportunity to confirm their hunch.

This is a point that gets made pretty often in advice for jobseekers, but it isn’t always easy to put into practice. You already know that your main objective is to convince them you can meet their needs better than anyone else. Got it.

But you’d be mistaken if you think you can do that just by positioning your skills and experience in line with the role as it’s been described. Again, you should do that, but you also need to address the prospective employer’s needs more head on.

A second piece of common career advice is that you should interview them while they interview you, and that’s a sound suggestion as well. But the “you interview them” side of the equation isn’t just about culture fit, or finding out whether you’d actually like working at the company. You’ll also want to gear your questions toward uncovering what the interviewer wants the new hire to accomplish and what their own experience has been at the company.

To take each of these common approaches a step further during your next interview, you’ll need to know not just the right questions to ask but the right stories to tell.