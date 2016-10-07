The First Look At “Black Mirror” Season 3 Is Here . . . And You’ve Already Lost Your Mind

WHO: Show creator Charlie Brooker and Netflix
WHAT: Black Mirror season 3
WHY WE CARE: What’s been hailed as “The Twilight Zone for the digital age” is finally back with six new stories–and by “stories,” we clearly mean “mindfucks.” Black Mirror has been one of the most treasured gifts we’ve received from across the pond with its deliciously twisted view of technology and the future. For a brief refresher of seasons one and two, check out our binge-watching guide.
And get a peek at the new stories for season three below:
“Nosedive”
Bryce Dallas Howard becomes obsessed with matching her friend’s rank on social media.
“San Junipero”
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis are newcomers to a California beach town–set in the 1980s? For an anthology series whose entire premise rests on tales from the present/near-future, we smell some Sixth Sense-level twists afoot.
“Shut Up and Dance”
A 19-year-old becomes the victim of some kind of online chicanery.
“Men Against Fire”
Two soldiers are sent to protect a village from mutants. Their only hope? New technology! This is bound to be some smooth-ass sailing . . .
“Playtest”
Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), a video game journalist may have encountered new gaming technology that outpaces human comprehension–and most likely any semblance of safety.
“Hated in the Nation”
A detective and her sidekick are investigating murders that appear to be somehow linked to social media. Heads up: this episode is 90 minutes long.