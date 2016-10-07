Just In Time For NYCC 2016: The United States Post Office Unveils Wonder Woman Stamps

WHO: The stamps were illustrated by Cliff Chiang (for the “Modern” era), José Luis García-López (for the Bronze Age hero), Irving Novick (for her Silver Age incarnation), and Jon L. Blummer (who illustrated her Golden Age adventures), and they’re a partnership between the USPS and DC Comics.

WHY WE CARE: The USPS has been doing a good job satisfying their nerdier customers lately. (Stop by a local post office and you can pick up your Star Trek stamps right now!) The Wonder Woman stamps hit a few quadrants, though, which make them extra cool–at least as far as stamp collecting goes, anyway. They come just in time for the character’s 75th anniversary, and pretty close to when her big screen adventures launch. And while it’s not the first time the character has appeared on a stamp–a 2006 collection of DC Comics heroes included her, and female heroes including Supergirl, Elektra, and Spider-Woman have also carried postage before, as part of larger series–the series of four images is a cool way to pay tribute to a female superhero at a time when more women are reading comics than ever.