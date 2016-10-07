JB Smoove Puts Some Vanilla In Your Eyes And Ears For Crown Royal

WHO: Crown Royal, Anomaly

WHY WE CARE: A little real talk here: We’ll watch anything with JB Smoove in it. Whether he’s Larry David’s roomie, getting coffee with Jerry Seinfeld, or taking your place in life so you can play video games, the comedian just has an energy and style that makes just about anything funny. Personally, I think flavored whisky is an abomination, but now that he’s gone and vanilla’d this whole room up, even I’m not dismissing it outright.