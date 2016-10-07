This New Interactive Doc Shines A Light On A Global Spy Network Between Five Countries

Say what you will about Edward Snowden, there’s not much doubt that the level to which private citizens are being monitored by their governments has increased over the last 15 years. But what some might not know is how five Allied countries have worked in partnership on intelligence since the end of the Second World War.

I Spy (With My 5 Eyes) is a new interactive documentary, directed by Emmy nominee Justin Pemberton (The Nuclear Comeback, Chasing Great) that explores The Five Eyes Alliance, a government spying network between the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Over five chapters–Behind the Eyes, Cyber Warfare & Espionage, The Chilling Effect, Searching for Terrorists, and Into the Future–Pemberton interviews major players like former NSA and CIA director General Michael Hayden, investigative journalist Nicky Hager, cyber security expert Brian Contos, NSA whistleblower William Binney, and former Anonymous hacker Gregg Housh, to examines the rationale for universal surveillance and cyber security, and the implications it has for freedom and democracy.

Throughout each chapter–narrated by Lucy Lawless–there are points where viewers can express their own opinion and read those of others to questions like “How do you feel about having your data monitored?” and “Did we need more data surveillance after 9/11?”, or check out shorter video digressions on a topic touched on in the main video. At one point in the first chapter, a 30-second clip called “Global Scope Creep” features investigative journalist Nicky Hager talking about how intelligence agencies rarely shrink or scale back their size and scope, another takes a closer look at political accountability in intelligence gathering.

Produced by Carthew Neal of Fumes, TakePart (CITIZENFOUR, Inconvenient Truth, Food Inc.), while the interactive concept was created by agency Jam3, which recently won a Cannes Lion for the interactive documentary Bear71.

Watch I Spy (With My 5 Eyes) in full here.