Why This Bulky Standalone Headset From Oculus Is The Future Of VR

In prototype form, it’s bulky, heavy, and hardly looks like something that could change an industry.

But “Santa Cruz,” the standalone virtual reality headset that Facebook-owned Oculus showed off at its annual developers’ conference in San Jose today, has the potential to do exactly that.

As it stands right now, consumer VR falls into two main categories: mobile, in which a wireless headset connects to a smartphone (such as Samsung’s Gear VR or Google’s Daydream View); and tethered, in which a high-end headset connects to a heavy-duty PC with wires (like Oculus’s own Rift or HTC’s Vive). Sony’s PlayStation VR, which launches next week, is also in the latter category.

Oculus’ “Santa Cruz” prototype–a standalone VR headset.

People have been predicting for some time that there would be a third way—a wireless headset capable of the kind of positional tracking only currently available in high-end systems, that has all the necessary computing on board. No one knows exactly when we’ll get there, but that’s just what Oculus showed off today, albeit in a very early form with no known release date or pricing.

“Standalone is going to be a very big category for fans of VR,” Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe told Fast Company, “who just want to buy a single product, but just want to open it up and use it, and don’t want to plug it into another computer” or dock it with their phone.

Iribe suggested that the cost of an Oculus standalone headset would be less than that of a PlayStation VR with all of its necessary components, most notably a PlayStation 4. Quality-wise, the future headset will likely be much closer to Rift or Vive quality than to that of a Gear VR, he said.

For Oculus, the idea behind standalone is simple: Put all the sensors and computing power inside the headset, and make it possible for someone to experience VR no matter where they are or whether they have the right PC or smartphone with them.