Six Steps For Avoiding Never-Ending Email Threads

Chances are there’s more than one horrifyingly long, convoluted email thread sitting in your inbox right now. Sometimes that’s unavoidable–big projects often do take a lot of back-and-forth. But they don’t necessarily take as much as you might think. Here are some steps you can take to write more actionable, efficient emails that get the job done with fewer messages written in fewer words.

Email is not a good venue for debate. Thus, messages that offer nothing but a question like–What do you think about X?–are generally ineffectual. Busy people don’t want to figure out your problems for you, and they don’t want to write you a lengthy response. They want to say yes or no and then move on to the next thing. So if you want to get a response—and to get your way–don’t just pose questions; propose solutions.

Let’s imagine that you’re emailing your boss to ask if you can attend a conference. You could write:

Hi Tina–I noticed that people are already booking hotels for the SXSW conference next year. I’d like to go. What do you think?

Or, you could write,

Hi Tina–I’ve been thinking about ways to enrich my work skill set, and it looks like there are some speakers and workshops at SXSW next year that would be very helpful. I can also put together a report to share what I’ve learned with the team after I return. I’ve estimated the cost, and it looks like a ticket, hotel, and airfare would run the company about $2,500. Do you think the company could sponsor me to attend?

Use bullets, numbers, and/or bolding to make your email skimmable and digestible.

The first message is short but lazy and will require numerous back-and-forth messages to clarify what’s really at stake. The second email is longer but includes everything necessary for the conversation to be resolved immediately. The writer has done her homework, the costs and benefits are clear, and it’s easy for the boss to just say yes. Being proactive in your communications takes more work upfront, but it pays huge dividends in the long run.

Use bullets, numbers, and/or bolding to make your email skimmable and digestible, emphasizing the key points. If you scoff at this type of spoonfeeding of information, go ahead and get over it. Emails are about getting results, not testing your recipient’s reading comprehension. Here’s an example of how you might recap next steps after a client meeting.

Hi Sharon–Great call yesterday! I’m excited about next steps. Here’s a recap of what we discussed doing in the coming week to meet our deadline: Action items for Sharon and team:

–Approve revised mockups (Due: Mon 4/9)

–Provide final copy for banners (Due: Wed 4/11)

–Supply hi-res photography (Due: Wed 4/11)

Because this email requires the client to do something, you want the action items to pop out of the email–thus the bold text–and be easily digested–thus the bullets. Due dates are also offset in parentheses so they’re easy to see. Remember: if you really want to get things done, success depends upon making it easy for your reader to quickly process the email and understand the salient points.