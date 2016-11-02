One Day Humans Will Hack Biology For Fun, But First It’s Baby Steps

You know the hype over gene editing is getting bad when a major TV network commissions J-Lo to produce a bio-terror thriller called C.R.I.S.P.R.

Inspired by the experimental technique for modifying the DNA of living organisms, the drama is just one more example of public over-hype and confusion about biotechnology, says Ellen Jorgensen, co-founder and executive director of Genspace, a community biology lab in Brooklyn.

“We’re all bracing ourselves,” she told an audience at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The panel discussion featured Jorgensen alongside Gilonne d’Origny of New Harvest, a non-profit research institute working to substitute animal products we eat with meat, milk, and eggs made in biotech labs, and Christina Agapakis, creative director at Ginkgo Bioworks, a Boston startup that engineers microbes to produce scents, flavors, and other products. All three tried to lower expectations about immediate breakthroughs in their fields, even as they communicated excitement about the future possibilities. One day, we may be able to grow cheap-enough meat in labs rather than slaughter animals, and some day we could edit genes so there’s no HIV or cancer. But those things are still likely a decade or more away.

New Harvest, for example, is developing food products with fewer environmental impacts than those derived from traditional farming. D’Origny notes that agriculture accounts for about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, and its toil is likely to grow as the global population expands. “The two things that people do when they get out of poverty is that they buy a cellphone and start eating meat,” she says.

The research group has seen some early spin-out successes, including Perfect Day, an animal-free milk brewery, and Clara Foods, a maker of artificial egg whites. But growing meat from scratch is an altogether tougher proposition, requiring starter cells (which are not readily available), a growth medium akin to blood, an edible “scaffold” for cells to grow upon, and a bioreactor to cook the whole process in.

Asked to predict where lab-grown food would be in a decade, D’Origny said artificial eggs, milk and gelatin would be widely available, if not quite ubiquitous. But the meat side may take longer, particularly the all-important growth medium part. She noted that the cell-cultured burger created by Maastricht University professor Mark Post in 2013 was not animal-free. The medium included fetal bovine serum.