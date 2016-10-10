Hiring Lessons From The Company Adding More Than 15,000 Employees In One Year

If recruiting, vetting, hiring, and onboarding even one qualified employee is a difficult task, then hiring more than 15,000 may seem beyond the realm of possibility. Yet EY will have to do just that over the next 12 months.

The multinational professional services firm, which just announced $29.6 billion in global revenues in its latest fiscal year, is currently on a blitz to fill 15,200 seats across their American offices during the next fiscal year, which began on July 1. To put that into perspective, the firm will be hiring 6,200 more people than the organizing committee of the London Olympic Games.

Of the new hires, 9,200 will be taken fresh from university campuses, while the remaining 6,000 positions will go to experienced professionals.

Dan Black, EY’s recruiting leader for the Americas, says the hiring blitz is a result of “strong demands for our services in today’s shifting business and economic landscape.” The bulk of the new hires will fall into the company’s advisory and tax practices, which have experienced continuous growth over the past three years, much as they have in other companies.

“Some of the hotter areas include cybersecurity, data analytics, digital, health care consulting, and human capital consulting,” he adds.

Black explains that EY’s approach will require significant efforts on a variety of fronts, many of which will be aided by tech tools. “EY uses candidate-relationship management software that allows us to interact with candidates before they hit the ‘apply’ button, as well as stay connected to potential candidates when there isn’t a position available,” he says.

Once hired, the swarm of new employees will be trained and onboarded with the help of EYU, the company’s digital learning platform, which “allows us to deliver consistent online and in-person professional development courses, so that our people succeed personally and professionally,” says Black.