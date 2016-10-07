How Visual Designers Can Stay Relevant In A Post-Screen World

This morning, while struggling to manage a stubborn basset hound in one hand and a bag of his poop in the other, I attempted to play the new Green Day record on my iPhone. Pressing the headphone button, I uttered the words I thought I’d never say: “Siri: Play Green Day.” In that moment I realized the prophecies of tech futurists had come true: Screens suck. A screen-less interaction experience is the way of the future. And then, on a more somber note: What will us visual designers do then?

There is one main reason why the GUI sucks as an interaction pattern, and it’s not rocket science: People don’t want to fumble around when they’re in a rush to do something or find their shit. The whole GUI concept relies on you having to actively navigate to your service, rather than the service being served to you automatically when you need it. It takes at least three taps to access a news website in your mobile browser. It takes five taps to order an Uber. This is simply too many. I’m not saying Siri is perfect (quite frankly, it is still deeply unreliable), but clicking through a GUI for day-to-day tasks is just archaic. Instead of five taps, what people want to do is simply say: “Order me an Uber to the office.” Done.

The idea of a post-screen world is nothing new. Siri has been around since 2011. Only in the past couple of years, though, has post-screen tech finally started to be adopted by the mainstream. Amazon Echo sales are exploding. The internet of things is no longer exclusively a nerd’s fantasy and is starting to enter the homes of normal humans.

It’s not just screen-less tech that should have visual designers worried. Artificial intelligence such as anticipatory design— technology so smart, it gives you what you need even before ask for it—is becoming a mainstay in people’s homes. Nest switches on the heating because it knows you’ve left the office and will be home in 37 minutes. It doesn’t need you to instruct it. This seemingly futuristic tech isn’t at some distant point in the future–it can be purchased in a single click for under $250. The post-screen world is already here.

I know what you’re going to say: “Screens will always exist . . . yada, yada.” And that is certainly true—we’ll always want to watch movies, look at photos, and probably use them for a million other things. But the role they place as the primary utility in our lives is set to change. Much like what happened to print (remember that weird paper thing with ink?), in the not-too-distant-future, the majority of daily tasks—ordering an Uber, making calls, sending emails will not happen through a visible GUI, but rather through voice or touch (and in the further future, maybe even thought). It’s coming.

Good question. Our industry must face the possibility that visual design, or at least visual design as we know it, may indeed not fit into this post-screen digital world. The days of the visual designer being the driving force in digital product innovation is most likely coming to an end.

Where does all of this leave the digital visual designer in the future? In a whole pile of shit, unless people up-skill fast. Designers must act now, or be relegated to pixel-pushing–simply serving the engineers and product designers of this world.