3 Self-Limiting Beliefs I Had To Shake Before Becoming My Own Boss

When I decided to start my own business three years ago, I thought the hardest part would be making ends meet or finding clients–the tactical, business-building stuff. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but after a 10-year marketing career in the U.S. and U.K. at both big brands and a startup, I thought I was as prepared as I possibly could be.

But what surprised me the most was how emotionally intense it was to make that transition. In retrospect, the biggest hurdle wasn’t the nuts and bolts of running a business; it was changing my own mind-set. It’s hard to build a personal brand while you’re battling your insecurities in unfamiliar terrain. I found that in order to make self-employment work for me, I had to first let go of these three, deeply ingrained beliefs I’d picked up in the corporate world.

For much of my corporate career, I noticed myself taking people who worked for well-known companies more seriously. Unsurprisingly, when I left that world behind, I couldn’t help but feel less important.

My experiences early on after starting my own business didn’t help. I went from being continually courted by people at networking events to barely being noticed. I went from living in London, a dynamic hub for knowledge workers, to a less expensive town in the English Midlands, surrounded by retired people, to alleviate some financial pressure as I got my business off the ground. I went from working in a shiny, corporate office to tapping away on my personal laptop at our dining room table at home, with our two Russian dwarf hamsters as my only work companions (they’re nocturnal, by the way).

It may sound obvious, but I eventually realized I couldn’t let my work environment dictate how I felt about my own professional self-worth. In practice, it’s difficult to let go of the external validators you don’t even know you depend upon–the subtle yet commonplace signals that you’re a credible, knowledgable expert who’s good at what you do.

Letting go of all that lets you invest your energies in honing your personal brand on your own terms, so you can clearly communicate the value you offer. After all, if you can’t do that, you can’t run your own business.

When I worked in the corporate world, I became accustomed to having a steady salary with access to benefits. Needless to say, those perks vanished when I became my own boss. Savvy job seekers get adept at figuring out their value on the market–it’s how we know what kinds of raises to ask for and which salaries to negotiate.