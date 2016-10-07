3 Low-Tech Speaking Tips That Still Work In 2016

In early 2001, I was asked to prepare a presentation for senior executives at Microsoft. Our goal was to determine why our sales education programs were seeing such low adoption rates, explore options to remedy the situation, and ultimately expand our global relationship. The only thing was, I’d barely logged 60 days in my new role.

I’m seeing a rush to present facts and figures at the expense of rapport-building.

During my presentation, I announced that the company had achieved a low return on its seven-figure programs investment and said we were willing to help them improve. The leadership team got defensive. I endured a heated, loud banter among the top leaders, and then quietly returned to my seat.

Within 24 hours of that meeting, Microsoft asked my boss to remove me from the account.

I was disappointed that I wasn’t able to persuade those execs to see things differently, but it was clear why I got the reaction I did in retrospect: They didn’t even know me, let alone trust me.

Fifteen years later, high-stakes pitch meetings and presentations look a lot different than they typically did back then. But lately, as I travel the world and speak to conference audiences, I see many speakers’ presentations falling flat for different reasons. Some of the most common approaches out there still miss the fundamentals I’d overlooked as a new hire trying to win over Microsoft.

It’s easy to lose sight of the basics of persuasive delivery in an onslaught of snappy diagrams and loads of data. But audience impact usually gets lost with it. Based on the number of presentations and marketing plans I’ve critiqued over the past year or two, I’m seeing a rush to present facts and figures at the expense of rapport-building. When this happens, speakers can’t earn hearts and minds of their audiences.

The most memorable presenters keep things simple. They tell stories about successful initiatives. They inspire others to be better and bolder. They avoid dumping heaps of data on listeners. Here are three tried and true, low-tech tips for winning over your audience–which still work no matter what other presentation styles may be in vogue.