Clive Owen Reteams With BMW Films For The Action-Packed, Star-Studded “The Escape”

WHO: BMW, Geisel Productions

WHY WE CARE: Back in 2001, the original BMW Films’ series was a collection of eight short films called The Hire, starring Clive Owen and directed by a murderer’s row of directing talent, including Guy Ritchie, John Frankenheimer, Tony Scott, Alejandro González Iñárritu, and more. It set the standard for the subsequent explosion of branded content that would follow, thanks to the internet, ad blocking, streaming, blah blah blah, you get the idea. Point is, it was a watershed moment for marketers. Now the brand is releasing a new project called The Escape, again starring Owen, who will be joined by Dakota Fanning and John Berenthal, with Neil Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) behind the lens. By the looks of things, the brand is set on keeping its reputation for Hollywood-level budget and action firmly intact.

The full film goes live on October 23 at 6 p.m. EST at the BMW Films site.