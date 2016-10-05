Natalie Portman’s Accent Game Is (Too) Strong In Our First Look At “Jackie”

WHO: Chilean director Pablo Larraín, Natalie Portman

WHY WE CARE: This is Larraín’s first English-language film, and it’s an intimate portrait of one of the most seminal moments in American history: the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, as experienced by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Portman). Jackie sparked instant Oscar buzz on the film festival circuit, and for good reason. Larraín’s biopic blends the raw emotion of a national and personal tragedy with a high visual style that’s bound to snag gold come February. Real talk, though–Portman should be considered for an Academy Award based on that Mid-Atlantic accent alone.