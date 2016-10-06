Alphabet Is Using AI To Help Rid Communities Of Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes

If all goes as planned, Alphabet’s life-sciences unit is about to help communities wipe out a whole lot of mosquitos.

Verily, the health company that sits under the Alphabet umbrella, has been quietly working for a few years on an effort known as the “Debug Project.” It is helping communities in the United States and beyond reduce populations of an invasive species of mosquito called Aedes aegypti. This particular species is a known carrier of potentially-fatal diseases like dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

Verily’s steadily-growing team of mosquito biologists and computer scientists is focusing its energies on the “sterile insect technique,” which has been used for many decades to control mosquito populations. The idea is to release infertile male insects into the wild to mate with females, that will then release eggs that won’t hatch. It is most effective in controlling mosquito species that tend not to travel much in their lifetimes, and that only mate once. On both those counts, Aedes aegypti is an ideal candidate.

This might seem like an odd proposition for a company that was formerly part of Google X, but Linus Upson, Verily’s vice president of engineering, says he has been interested in tackling this problem since his undergraduate days at Princeton University. “That’s when I found out how many people that mosquitos kill and sicken,” he says. “Cars kill more people than mosquitos by just a bit, but others [at Alphabet] are working on that problem.”

Alphabet is also the parent company of Google, which is working on bringing autonomous vehicles to the road.

In recent years, proposals that would genetically modify insects in order to control populations and fight disease have proven controversial. In Florida’s Key West, where Zika cases have been reported, a biotech company called Oxitec unveiled a plan to inject mosquito eggs with DNA that contains lethal genes. Many residents shared concerns about the plan, including fears that they were being used as human experiments.

For this reason Verily’s Debug Project is focusing on “non-GMO” alternatives: Sterilize the male mosquitos by infecting them with a naturally occurring bacteria called Wolbachia. It has been known for some time that this bacteria, which is possibly the most common reproductive parasite, will cause the males to become sterile while leaving them physically up to the task of competing for females in the wild. Earlier this summer, a company called MosquitoMate filed for approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to get Wolbachia in a related mosquito, Aedes albopictus, as a pesticide.