The Follow-Up Email Every Job Seeker Needs To Know How To Write

Fact No. 1: After you’ve interviewed for a job, hiring managers don’t always get back to you in the time frame they told you they would.

Consider describing a project you’re working on–one that could apply in some way to the job you’re applying for.

Fact No. 2: You should absolutely follow up with a polite email if you’re expecting to hear back and you haven’t.

Fact No. 3: You can use this message not just to check in, but to give the decision maker even more info that’ll show you’re the right person for the job.

That’s right. Take this traditional “just following up” email:

Hi Damon, I hope you had a great week. You had mentioned that you’d be in touch with next steps on the hiring process by Wednesday, so I just wanted to check in. Please let me know if there’s anything I can do to help with your decision. Best,

Adrian

There’s nothing wrong with that note. It’s brief, it’s polite, and it gets your name in front of the hiring manager.

That said, instead of asking if there’s anything you can do to, in essence, boost your candidacy, why not take that next step and provide something that does just that?

Let’s say you’re applying to a social media position with Dolby. You might say something like this instead: