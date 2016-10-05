NASA’s Astronaut Twin Brothers’ Seven Steps For Reaching Huge Goals

Scott Kelly and Mark Kelly, the “coolest brothers on the planet,” have come a long way since those early days in New Jersey. Scott spent one year on board the International Space Station and returned this March, while his brother Mark–who has already completed four space missions–remained on the ground. As such, the twins have been the subjects of a comparative study of the effects of space on the human body. Mark Kelly is also the husband of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in Tucson in 2011 during a meet-and-greet event in front of a local supermarket.

Wearing identical teal NASA bomber jackets, the world’s only sibling astronauts took turns poking fun at each other and shared inspirational stories from their days on the ground, in the air as Naval fighter pilots, and in outer space in a crowded ballroom at the Dreamforce Salesforce conference in San Francisco yesterday. Here are a few of the lessons gleaned from their banter.

Mark: In the 1970s, our mom wanted to be a police officer. In order to pass the physical fitness test, she had to climb a seven-foot-two-inch wall. To help our mother out, dad built a replica for her in the backyard. She went out there every night after dinner. Initially, she couldn’t even reach over the top of this thing. And when she did, she would fall off into the dirt. After months of practice, she was able to take her test, and instead of the required nine seconds, she was over in four and a half. She was one of the first female police officers in our part of New Jersey. This was the first time in our lives we saw the power of having a goal and a plan and what it meant to work really, really hard.

Scott: For the first 13 years of my life, I was not paying attention in the classroom. If I were a kid today, I would be probably diagnosed with ADD or ADHD. One day in college, I went to the bookstore on campus, and I saw a book about fighter pilots. It was The Right Stuff by Tom Wolfe. I was fascinated and read stories about these test pilots, and I saw traits in these guys that I felt I had in myself despite being an 18-year-old kid definitely on a path to nowhere. I decided then and there that I would be like these guys. I wasn’t sure how I was going to do it. The book was the spark for me to get moving in the right direction. I remembered what my mother taught us, that with a goal and plan and in small steps, you can do it. And these tiny steps all along the way became a giant leap from where I was–an 18-year-old kid who couldn’t even do his homework–to where I was at the end of my career.

[Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls]

Mark: Life is a set of challenges. In the summer of 1990, Saddam Hussein was invading Kuwait. I was a fighter pilot, and we were carrying eight 1,000-pound bombs ready to drop them in an airfield in southern Iraq. I saw bullets coming at us. We had to go through an area with surface-air missiles. One of the worst feelings was seeing the missile coming at us getting bigger. I immediately said to Paul, my navigator, “I think a missile tracking on us.” His only comment to me was, “Roger, I am tracking the target.” I could not be any more impressed at his focus. He was compartmentalizing. To have success in that environment, you need to have compartmentalization and teamwork. Focus on the stuff you can control.

Scott: In 2007, I was halfway in a six-month mission in a space station. Ground control called me to say they were privatizing the call. I was told my sister-in-law Gabi was shot. I quickly got on the phone and talked to my brother in space, and I lost contact with him. I tried to support him as best I could, but nothing was going to bring me home. I had several months ahead in the space station in front of me. I realized could do nothing. I still had to focus on my job and being the commander of the space station, I had to operate the systems. I had to control what I could control, and ignore what I couldn’t, which was this huge tragedy.