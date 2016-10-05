Jordan Peele’s Racial Horror Movie Is What The World Needs Right Now

WHO: Writer/director Jordan Peele, and a cast that includes Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, and Bradley Whitford.

WHY WE CARE: It doesn’t take many viewings of the brilliant sketch series, Key & Peele, to realize that the humorists behind it are deeply indebted to the macabre. Sketches regularly end in characters meeting gristly fates and supernatural elements are peppered in throughout. When Co.Create interviewed Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele back in 2013, the latter had two movie scripts in development. One of them was this spring’s underseen fish-out-of-water comedy, Keanu, and the other was a top-secret horror movie. That second project is now scheduled for release early next year, and the arresting first trailer makes that timeframe seem only too far away. One of the hallmarks of Key & Peele, which gracefully bowed out in 2015 with a flawless five-season track record, was finding innovative ways to comment on race. It should come as little surprise that Get Out does the same for horror features. The plot focuses on mixed race couple, Chris and Rose, going on a trip to meet Rose’s tightly wound caucasian parents. The help at the parents’ house, though, appear to be steeped in a deeper degree of servitude than most hired hands. (Think: The Stepford Slaves.) Something sinister is happening at this house and it is encroaching on Chris. No matter whether what’s going on is supernatural or not, part of the message is how pervasive racism remains, even when it seems like we may be past it. It’s a message reality has confirmed repeatedly in the last couple years.