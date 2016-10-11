Sonos Is Selling A Whole Sensory Experience Through Strategic Retail Partnerships

Walking into the Rough Trade record shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, you might not even notice the store’s newest addition. Just above the entrance of the 1,500-square-foot music emporium is something that, at first glance, wouldn’t seem unusual in a record store: a listening room. But more than just a walled-off sanctuary for listening to music in a record shop, the room is part of a multifaceted new strategy by its creators, designed to expose more consumers to a new way of listening to music.

Sonos, the wireless home audio company, worked with Rough Trade to set up the room and outfit it with company’s high-fidelity speakers and components. As you might guess, these same products are now available for sale downstairs at Rough Trade, alongside turntables and other audio hardware. But for Sonos, which is in the process of expanding its retail efforts with partnerships like this one, these boxed-up products would be nearly useless without the listening room.

“The best way for somebody to learn about Sonos is to experience it firsthand,” says Joy Howard, Sonos’s chief marketing officer. That’s because, as enthusiastic as many Sonos customers may be, the geeked-out ramblings of a fanboy or -gal just can’t do descriptive justice to what Sonos is: an extensible, multi-room (if you so desire) system of speakers that piggyback off your home or office’s Wi-Fi connection to deliver music—from just about any streaming service or your own collection—in remarkably fine detail and superior audio quality. See? Even that last sentence, as thorough and marvelously eloquent as it may have been, doesn’t quite get it across. You just need to hear Sonos. You need to play around with it.

So instead of just dropping a few boxes of speakers on a shelf at one of Brooklyn’s most beloved record shops and calling it a day, the company decided to build a hands-on listening experience inside the store.

They’ve been doing this sort of thing a lot lately. In July, Sonos opened its first store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, a unique retail space that’s centered around seven hiply designed and acoustically perfected listening rooms. But after cutting the ribbon on its flagship store (with the help of noise-rock pioneer and extremely tall dude Thurston Moore from Sonic Youth), Sonos wasted no time extending its retail strategy through new partnerships designed to get its products in front of as many people as possible. In just the last few weeks, Sonos has teamed up with Rough Trade, Airbnb, West Elm, and Apple. And from the sound of it, they’re just getting started with these types of deals.

In early October, Sonos speakers will go on sale at 468 Apple retail stores, many of which will have an in-store demo of the wireless speaker system paired with Apple Music (a wise maneuver for Apple as it tries to grow its music subscriber base to compete with Spotify). And while the Apple retail partnership won’t be as immersive or acoustically fine-tuned as Sonos’s own listening rooms, it’s still clearly, as Howard puts it, “a huge moment for us.” As busy as the SoHo store can get on a Saturday afternoon, it’s just one store. To keep growing—and stave off an increasingly lengthy list of competitors—Sonos needs to spread its experiential tentacles as far and as wide as possible.

Historically, Howard says, the best way to learn about Sonos was by experiencing it in action at a friend’s house. As lovely as that may sound, it’s not the most scalable sales strategy. So as its retail efforts grow, the company is deliberately trying to inject a more home-like feel where ever it can. This was a central principle behind the company’s Soho store, and like those listening rooms, the one in Rough Trade is designed like a living room. The Rough Trade installation even includes a separate sleeping area for whoever wins a recently announced contest that will let winners rent out the entire record store on Airbnb.