What Stops Workers From Going Freelance

Freelancers love to freelance, according to a survey commissioned by the Freelancers Union , a nonprofit organization that advocates for independent workers, and Upwork, the largest online freelance marketplace.

The survey found that among freelancers (defined in this case as any adult that has taken a full- or part-time freelance assignment or worked as a temp in the last 12 months), 63% say they started freelancing by choice rather than necessity, and 79% said that freelancing is better than working a normal job. Perhaps most convincingly, half of the freelancers in the survey who had quit a traditional job in order to start freelancing said that no amount of money would convince them to go back to a traditional job.

But as much as freelancers say that they like freelancing–and as whimsical the idea of working from a beach in Belize or a coffee shop in Bucharest, Romania, might sound–full-time freelancing is not something that everyone wants to take on.

Freelancers ranked health insurance and liability insurance as the most important benefits.

While 81% of non-freelancers they would “be willing to do additional work outside of [their] primary job if it was available and enabled [them] to make more money,” only 37% of people who freelanced in addition to another job said they had considered freelancing full-time. Many respondents said they would like to quit their day jobs, but wouldn’t.

What’s stopping them? The survey asked about that, too. It found:

They want consistency. Workers’ desire for flexibility has been a mantra among freelance and gig economy proponents (73% of respondents in the Upwork/Freelancers Union survey said it was a reason for freelancing). But consistency is pretty great, too. The most popular reason that part-time freelancers kept their day jobs was “worries about income predictability.”

This mirrors the concerns of freelancers who have already gone full-time, who ranked unpredictable income as their second biggest concern.