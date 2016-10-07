Where Top Talent In The Tech Industry Will Likely Work Next

Wherever the best engineers, programmers, and designers in the tech industry go, investment dollars, successful products, and revenues may often follow.

The flow of talent in the technology industry is complex, but it can also serve as a key indicator of potential future success. The technology firms that are identified as having the best talent in 2016 are also some of the highest performing tech companies in the world. Topping the list, according to a recent study by Paysa, is Uber, followed by Airbnb, Google, Pinterest, Facebook, Dropbox, Square, LinkedIn, Amazon, and Salesforce.

“Talent is often the canary in the coalmine,” says Chris Bolte, cofounder and CEO of Paysa, a big-data platform providing market insight about compensation and retention.

Bolte points to Yahoo and Uber as prime examples of how talent flow can reveal future potential. When Uber launched in December 2009, its talent rank was 10,025, while Yahoo was firmly among the top 20. It wasn’t until December 2013 when the two companies crossed paths at approximately 200th position. At the time, few expected the young startup to provide a better career opportunity than the established technology behemoth, but the flow of talent proved to be a predictor of things to come.

Today Yahoo is experiencing layoffs and budget cuts while Uber is now worth over $50 billion.

Quantifying and tracking the flow of tech talent is no small feat. Paysa has developed a complex algorithm that ranks individual employees across the tech industry and monitors their migration from one employer to the next. Paysa’s machine-learning algorithm has aggregated and analyzed nearly 8 million points of data, including job postings, resumes, and social activity, across 200,000 companies over the past 10 years.

Individual candidates are analyzed according to 10,000 different components, each of which is assigned a value and used to create an overall score. Those scores are based on skills, experience, education, path to promotion, employer reviews, employer reputation, and much more. As a candidate moves to another employer, their score automatically migrates with them, revealing a picture of which companies the best of the industry are flocking to at a given moment.