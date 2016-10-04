Google Home Will Leverage Google Services To Take On Amazon Echo

One is made by an online retailer. One is made by a web search company. Which has the best chance of being the most useful home personal assistant?

That’s the question around the official launch today of Google Home, the $129 home assistant device that will be the chief competitor to the Amazon Echo device this holiday season. After teasing the product at Google I/O, Google announced the the price and availability (November 4) of the new Home device for the first time this morning at a press event in San Francisco.

Google Home

Home is similar to the Amazon Echo in many ways. It’s a Wi-Fi connected device that contains a set of speakers for playing back verbal responses and audio. It uses an array of microphones (well, two) to hear verbal requests, and some fancy software to separate voice commands from ambient room noise (including noise from its own speaker). It uses natural language and a knowledge graph to process verbal requests and provide the relevant information. It uses animated lights on its top to show when it’s listening.

Amazon Echo [Photo: courtesy of Amazon]

The true power of Google Home is its ability to efficiently surface key Google services. It can access everything from mapping directions to Google Play and YouTube music playback to random question answers and “how to” directions from Google’s servers and from the wider web.

One of Home’s features, called “My Day” provides a compelling example.

My Day is a personalized audio briefing that can include all the important factoids about the user’s day, including Google Calendar appointments, top Gmails, weather, reminders, and traffic information. Using an app, the user can program the kinds of information they want, and add other types of content, like news highlights, for example. If it works well, My Day might be a great way to wake up and get oriented while the coffee is brewing.

Home (powered by Google’s assistant) seems to work best when talking to the user about concrete and unambiguous facts, like appointments or driving directions. In this video, a Google rep asks Home to help her get to an appointment on her calendar.