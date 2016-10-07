3 Things Clinton And Trump Should Practice Before Sunday’s Debate

Clinton was said to have cleared her schedule the week before the debate. She surrounded herself with strategists and communication experts. She studied policy and rehearsed her talking points. According to CNN, she also spent time watching Trump’s past debate performances and reading up on his policy proposals. Trump, meanwhile, continued to campaign, and one of his aides told the New York Times Trump had trouble focusing during practice sessions.

We’ll have to see whether his new strategy pays off in Sunday’s debate. To know what to watch out for, here’s a look back at three key moments from the first debate that revealed how much both candidates may have brushed up. It’s as a good a lesson as any that practicing a few important skills can help you nail even an unpredictable, unscripted speaking gig–whether you’re addressing eight people or 80 million.

One of the reasons preparation is so important is because you get to practice your stories. We all have so many experiences in our lives that it can be difficult knowing which narratives to share for which occasions.

Even though you could tell the “Trumped-up trickle-down” line was preplanned, it didn’t matter–it was effective.

Clinton shared multiple stories, each with colorful imagery. The most memorable one she told was about her father. “He worked really hard,” she recounted. “He printed drapery fabrics and went down with a silk screen and dumped the paint in and kept going.” In the context of a presidential debate, it’s easy to dismiss recollections like these as canned political set pieces–which they undoubtedly are.

But that doesn’t make them any less effective rhetorically. Because Clinton’s memory was real, her gestures were real, and as she told this story, her expressions were authentic. The image she painted of her father wasn’t hard to visualize. And because she’d prepared ahead of time to paint it, Clinton had no trouble turning back to that narrative when the argument suited it. Later in the debate, she expressed relief that her father had never worked for Trump. That brought continuity to her remarks over the course of the debate, and gave viewers a memorable image to latch onto.

Trump didn’t seem to have prepared any similarly colorful examples. He may have wanted to avoid coming off as rehearsed–something Clinton has been criticized for in the past–but that meant forgoing many opportunities to paint a vivid picture to engage viewers’ imaginations. In fact, Trump mentioned his own father, too–but only to say that he gave him “a very small loan” to start his company (that loan has been estimated at $14 million, or $31 million in 2016 dollars). He could have told a brief story that better illustrated their relationship, or emphasized how grateful he was for the assistance, but Trump didn’t seem to have this sort of narrative at hand.