How These Companies Are Using AI To Boost Productivity

Morris, the founder of Hitlist, a travel app that alerts users to cheap flights, has been using Amy, a virtual assistant from x.ai for about two years, to schedule meetings. To ask for Amy’s help, Morris sends an email to the person or people she wants to meet with and copies Amy. From there, Amy takes Morris out of the email chain and handles the back and forth about dates and times.

Morris estimates Amy schedules about 10 meetings for her a week, and spares her from having to read or respond to any related emails herself. “That’s time I can spend concentrating on my business and things that will have a better ROI,” Morris says.

A common misconception about AI is imagining that it’s a robot.

Despite concerns that artificial intelligence and robots will one day replace workers–a Pew survey found that 65% of Americans expect most jobs will be automated by 2065–several companies are using AI like Amy to increase productivity. Digital agents assist with information gathering and automated tasks such as scheduling meetings or answering customer questions and requests. While these sound like small tasks, the companies that use them are reporting greater employee productivity.

Amy [Image: courtesy of x.ai]

Artificial intelligence is enabling customer service agents at Cable and Wireless to help customers faster and with more accuracy. In the past, Alvin Stokes, Cable and Wireless’s senior vice president for customer experience, says that customer service agents would need to have all the company’s current customer policies and promotions memorized. They would have to sift through multiple databases looking for one piece of information about the customer at a time, processing this information while on the phone with the customer.

Now, instead of having five or six screens open on their desktop at one time looking for information that might answer the customer’s question, the customer service representative works with a virtual agent to get the answers they need, Stokes says. The employee simply types or speaks the search terms, and the AI will locate and share the correct information. “It cuts down on the time it takes to get an answer and the information is more accurate,” Stokes says. It also cuts down on the stress for call center employees, especially for new hires. “New employees don’t have to memorize everything right out of the gate,” he says.

If you’ve used Amazon Echo, Siri, or Cortana, you’ve used AI.