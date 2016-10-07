These Tech Companies Are Way Ahead Of Trump And Clinton On Paid Family Leave

With less than five weeks away from Election Day, both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are doubling down on their messages in the hope of gaining voters’ support.

Over the last month, the two candidates have crystalized many issues in the attempt to woo middle-class voters with family- and personal finance-related proposals. Both Clinton and Trump presented a formal platform for mandated family leave.

Though the U.S. lags behind many developed countries for its nationally mandated family paid leave, the top tech companies have different and interesting programs that may help inform the problems both Trump and Clinton are trying to solve.

First, let’s look briefly at what Clinton and Trump are calling for. Trump’s plan calls for six weeks of paid maternity leave to protect mothers (and only mothers) whose employers would not provide this. The benefits would be paid through unemployment insurance. Clinton’s plan allows any gender parent to take up to 12 weeks of family leave and receive at least two-thirds of their current wages during that leave.

The two plans are similar in theory–give parents paid time off whether or not employers provide it. Clinton’s, however, is more inclusive because it includes not only fathers but also people who are taking care of ill family members. Trump’s plan includes a Dependent Care savings account to provide care for elderly dependents.

In short, both candidates believe that (some) parents should be able to take time off to have a child and be compensated during that period. Ironically, companies have noticed that paid leave does bring in returns. So the conversation is now being shifted from whether or not these benefits should exist to how they should be implemented.

Facebook and Apple, for instance, once got press for offering employees access to egg freezing. At the time, the move was criticized as an implicit way of telling female employees to not have babies while climbing the corporate ladder. But it’s become more standardized as a possibility for people in large companies who are considering starting a family.