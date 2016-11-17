Google Is Building A Web For The Rest Of The World, Slow Connections And All

Critics of Silicon Valley sometimes say that tech companies focus too much on the needs of the types of people they hire, but Google and its parent company Alphabet are increasingly looking to cater to the “next billion users” of the internet.

Every hour, more than 10,000 people in India alone come online for the first time, the company estimated in a September blog post. They’re typically using inexpensive phones with slow connections and limited prepaid data plans, but once they get online, they’re looking to do the same things as users in Google’s more established markets.

“They do similar stuff to what we do,” says Caesar Sengupta, a Google vice president in charge of the company’s Next Billion Users initiative. “They’re searching, they’re on social networks, they do a lot of video.”

To make that possible, and make its services more usable in emerging markets, Google is redesigning some of its apps to use less bandwidth, working to expand access to speedier Wi-Fi connections, and talking to potential users to develop products that meet their needs.

“This is the first time for many of us that we’re building a product that is not targeted at us,” says Jay Akkad, product lead for the Next Billion Users project at YouTube.

The company rolled out a lighter-weight version of its search results page to serve to users on slow 2G or 3G connections, and offers a Data Saver feature in Chrome for Android that can reduce the size of web pages by 60%. The optional feature routes unencrypted web traffic through Google’s servers, which compress images and minimize the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code that defines web pages, removing whitespace, comments and other unnecessary content without changing the page itself.

Google has also rolled out Google Station, a project to bring Wi-Fi access to railroad stations and other public places across India. Currently, about 3.5 million people use the service every month, and Google plans to expand to additional stations across the country, the company said in September.