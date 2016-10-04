Dollar Shave Club Calls Out The Ridiculous Scents In A Man’s Shower

WHO: Dollar Shave Club (DSC)

WHY WE CARE: If you stroll down the personal grooming aisle at your local pharmacy you’re going to see some eclectic scent names–Old Spice gives us Hawkridge, Lasting Legend, and Swagger, while Axe serves up labels like Dark Temptation and Snake Peel (!?!). Now here comes DSC, fresh off a massive Unilever acquisition, trolling its competition with spoofs dressed in obvious lookalike packaging, to offer another option for dudes who may not be interested in smelling like jet fighters and punching.