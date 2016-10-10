Since Words Have Failed, Maybe Art Can Make Us Empathize With Refugees

In New York City last month, hundreds of life jackets “washed up” onto the shore at Pebble Beach at Brooklyn Bridge Park. In a re-creation of an increasingly common scene in Europe, the beach was littered with neon orange nylon vests, more of its pebbles covered than not.

[Photo: OXFAM/Darren Ornitz]

“These life jackets illustrate just one of the many dangerous routes that people take in search of safety and dignity,” says Josephine Liebl, Oxfam’s policy lead on the global migration crisis, who helped organize the installation in partnership with Greek nonprofit Odyssea and London production company Snappin’ Turtles.

The life jackets in this installation weren’t purchased from the nearest outdoor goods store, but sourced from the beaches of Chios, Greece, discarded there by real-life refugees who survived the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean Sea. More than 55,000 life jackets have been found on the island to date (and another 100,000 have been found nearby on the white sands of Samos and Lesvos).

[Photo: Oxfam/Darren Ornitz]

“Saving lives and upholding the human rights of all people on the move must be a priority for all governments,” says Liebl. “Sixty-five million people–the largest number since records began–have now been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, violence, and persecution.”

Among these 65 million displaced people in the world are 21.3 million refugees. More than half are children under the age of 18.

“These children have no fault–they’re victims,” street artist Hani Shihada tells Co.Exist. “They didn’t instigate anything; they didn’t choose to be in the war. They are totally innocent. They don’t deserve suffering; they deserve a chance. They need hope, peace, love–like all children in the world.”

The artist teamed up with Matter Unlimited and World Vision to drive that point home. Shihada, famous for his 3D sidewalk masterpieces, was commissioned to produce a piece that spoke to the plight of children in this struggle. The piece, which depicts two dozen children trapped behind a wire fence, was plastered on the sides of five trucks, which on the same day in September drove through New York, as well as London, Dublin, Seoul, and Auckland.