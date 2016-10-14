Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong On Channeling Music Into His New Acting Career

Nostalgia can be uplifting in small doses. Get too bogged down in worshipping the past, though, and you’re unable to move forward. This is the key difference between Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong and the otherwise similar aging rock star character he plays in his first major film role.

In Ordinary World, out in theaters now, Armstrong is Perry, a grizzled yet boyish veteran of the N.Y.C. punk scene, whose career never recovered from his band’s indefinite 10-year hiatus. Perry spends his days minding his young daughter and (kind of) working at his brother’s family-inherited hardware store, but mostly pining for the past. Armstrong’s career, however, went on a more lucrative and creatively fulfilling trajectory. His pining for the past is restricted to an occasional, wistful trip down the wormhole of MTV’s 120 Minutes. He still knows this character in and out, though.

“Perry is a lot like me and a lot of my friends,” Armstrong says. “When I’m at home and I’ve got downtime, my wife is sort of like the CEO and I’m just some klutz. And that was something I related to a lot. And the kind of love he has for his family, and how they share music—that’s me too.”

Music runs through the prolific songwriter’s veins, as it always has since he and his bandmates first started jamming out together 30 years ago in Berkeley, California. So it should be no surprise that music is what led Armstrong to his nascent acting career. His first serious role involved taking over the lead as St. Jimmy in the fiery Broadway musical based on his album, American Idiot. An agent reached out after seeing Armstrong’s performance in the show and asked if he was interested in doing more. Although he’d never really given much thought to an acting career before, he admitted he was curious about it. Especially if the right role came along. Pretty soon, one did.

In between shooting bit parts in Nurse Jackie and Judd Apatow’s This Is 40, Armstrong read writer/director Lee Kirk’s screenplay for a film that at the time was called Geezer. He loved it. He was just a touch concerned about the awesome responsibility of carrying a movie alongside pros like Judy Greer and Selma Blair, with such little acting experience of his own.

“Leading up to it, there were some minor freakout moments,” Armstrong says. “I wanted to make sure that I did [Kirk’s] precious script justice and didn’t let anybody else down. After a couple days of shooting, though, it was like watching this awesome independent machine I was a part of come together.”

He also got to be part of the process of building Perry. Kirk encouraged Armstrong at every turn to draw from his own experience and put his own language into the character. The way the character talks in the finished film is reflective of the way Armstrong says things himself. He was also able to inject his own personality into the film by writing songs for it, in character.