Mobile Moves Forward

The year 2013 doesn’t feel like the distant past, but in the still-brief history of mobile technology, it’s a benchmark: By 2013, more than 90% of Americans had cell-phone access. Just two years later, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center, more than two-thirds of all U.S. adults carried a smartphone.

Such critical scale has made mobile the present as well as the future. But now comes the hard part: navigating where this dynamic future might lead.

Geraldine Calpin, chief marketing officer of Hilton Worldwide, and Vijay Sondhi, senior vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships at Visa, know the volatility and the opportunity that mobile represents as well as anyone. Calpin is one of the leaders behind Hilton’s award-winning Hilton HHonors app, a tool that offers more than 55 million members the opportunity to use their phone to guide their entire Hilton stay. At Visa, Sondhi’s primary focus is on driving the company’s innovation agenda by cocreating solutions with major clients and partners at Visa’s state-of-the-art innovation centers throughout North America. The goal? Collaborative innovation that solves real business problems.

FastCo.Works sat down with Calpin and Sondhi for a peek at their road maps, as they plan the next phase of mobile development.

Let’s jump to the big question: What’s the future of mobile tech?

Calpin: When I think about the future of mobile, I always remind myself that it started with a telephone. Now, that phone has become a remote control to the world.

At Hilton, we enable this “remote control” to enhance your guest experience. When you use the Hilton HHonors app, you can select your room just like you would a seat in an airplane. You can also check in, open the door to your room without even stopping at the front desk, and request that an extra pillow or cold beer be brought to you. And you can receive notifications about special offers, like a spa treatment, through an interactive feature called Fun Finder. I think the future of mobile is about allowing your phone to do whatever you want or need.