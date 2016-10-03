advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jude Law Is “The Young Pope” We Didn’t Know We Needed

Jude Law Is “The Young Pope” We Didn’t Know We Needed
By Daniel Taroy1 minute Read

What: The teaser for HBO’s The Young Pope

Who: Jude Law, Diane Keaton

Why we care: If you’ve always hoped for a pontiff by way of Don Draper or Frank Underwood, then The Young Pope is in the business of your wish fulfillment. In the 10-part miniseries, Jude Law plays—you guessed it—a young pope (though “young” compared to other popes; this isn’t Teen Pope). But because this comes from the network that brought us Tony Soprano, don’t expect this pope to be cut from the same cloth as our real-life ones. As he says himself, “I’m a contradiction. Like Mary, virgin and mother; like man, good and evil. I’m God.” Light stuff!

In this preview, we get a glimpse of Law’s character, Lenny Belardo, as he ascends to the papacy with sinister intentions of “revolution.” By the time Diane Keaton shows up in a nun’s habit, it’s clear that this is exactly the off-the-rails Vatican soap opera we didn’t know we needed.

From Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, The Young Pope premieres this month on Sky Atlantic, and on HBO next year.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life