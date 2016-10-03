Jude Law Is “The Young Pope” We Didn’t Know We Needed

Who: Jude Law, Diane Keaton

Why we care: If you’ve always hoped for a pontiff by way of Don Draper or Frank Underwood, then The Young Pope is in the business of your wish fulfillment. In the 10-part miniseries, Jude Law plays—you guessed it—a young pope (though “young” compared to other popes; this isn’t Teen Pope). But because this comes from the network that brought us Tony Soprano, don’t expect this pope to be cut from the same cloth as our real-life ones. As he says himself, “I’m a contradiction. Like Mary, virgin and mother; like man, good and evil. I’m God.” Light stuff!

In this preview, we get a glimpse of Law’s character, Lenny Belardo, as he ascends to the papacy with sinister intentions of “revolution.” By the time Diane Keaton shows up in a nun’s habit, it’s clear that this is exactly the off-the-rails Vatican soap opera we didn’t know we needed.

From Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, The Young Pope premieres this month on Sky Atlantic, and on HBO next year.