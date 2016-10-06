25 Reasons To Call In Sick And Come To The Fast Company Innovation Festival

The second annual Fast Company Innovation Festival comes at a busy time of year—one week before this whirlwind of a presidential election comes to a close, and days before the New York City marathon. The lead-up to the festival has been a marathon of sorts for the staff here, and we’re pretty excited about the lineup we’ve pulled together. Running from November 1-4 at venues across New York City, the festival’s content is built around the theme, “Find Your Mission. Deepen Your Purpose.” Here are 25 good excuses to play hooky and join us: