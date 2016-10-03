How Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump On SNL Stacks Up Against 9 Other Trumps

Although Saturday Night Live has not always been kind to the inexplicable presidential candidate, Michaels did invite him to host an episode last season, despite NBC’s breaking ties with The Orange Menace over his comments about Mexican immigrants. Giving such a divisive demagogue a platform was a bad look to begin with, and it’s only become more regrettable as Trump’s campaign has further devolved into a xenophobic, misogynist shitshow. Samantha Bee rightfully called SNL and NBC out for normalizing Trump, following Jimmy Fallon’s recent hair-jostling fluffpiece. In an apparent bid to remind viewers that hosting Trump did not put the show in his pocket, Michaels has hired Alec Baldwin to play the role this season. It’s a move that can be read as a signal of doubling-down on mocking the candidate. (Or a transparent ratings-grab. It might be that too.)

This past Saturday, Baldwin debuted his Trump, and it’s a total banger. He’s got the varying vocal inflections down, along with the cadences, the scowl, the mouth-puckering, and even some of the weirder things he does with his eyes. It’s a nuanced portrayal that suggests Baldwin has been working on this for a while, despite the surprise announcement last week. But where does Baldwin right in the pantheon of Trump impressions? Let’s have a look at who he’s up against.

The Upright Citizens Brigade stalwart and minor 30 Rock player has been riding the Trump wave all year–most notably on the Trump vs Sanders debate tour, but also with appearances on @Midnight and many other shows. It’s a fine impression, but Atamanuik’s key strength is his ability to improvise with the character. With the script shouldering some of the heavy lifting, Baldwin gets to focus further on accuracy and minor exaggerations.

Before SNL brought Baldwin on board this season as a single-serving impressionist, the show set a precedent last year by re-hiring Darrell Hammond strictly to play Bill Clinton. Because he was on-hand anyway, though, Michaels and company gave the master chameleon a shot at Trump. Hammond is a pro and Trump is such a specific and well-defined specimen, it’s hard to miss the mark. But ultimately, this portrayal is a touch too broad.

Taran Killam was a utility player on SNL (until very recently) and he also had a Trump in his pocket. Killam can do the voice fairly well and he has some of the mannerisms on lock, but he’s a little over-reliant on making a deep frowny face. The impression also suffers from the fact that Killam in no way resembles Trump physically, even beneath a caked-up layer of ochre makeup residue.