What The Rise And Stall Of Pokemon Go Can Teach Creative Marketers

It is one of life’s most sacred moments. Jessica Theriot lay in a Texas hospital about to give birth to a baby girl. She looked up and smiled across at her husband Jonathan. But he wasn’t looking. He was busy playing Pokémon Go and something amazing had just happened: he’d caught a Pidgey . Jonathan uploaded a screenshot of the happy event, it went viral and served as final confirmation that August 2016 was the month the human race officially went mad.

Unless you have been absent from the solar system you will have read some of the headlines. Two men chased Pokémon characters off a cliff. One girl searching for them found a dead body floating in the river. On August 9 in Central Park we saw the world’s first Pokemon Go stampede, thanks to the spawning of an extremely rare Pokemon character called a Vaporeon.

Across the globe, a similar event made Taipei look like the scene of a disaster movie. A Tsunami of people surged through the streets, sirens blared, children screamed . . . reports don’t say whether anyone gave birth.

Not surprisingly, the Pokémon Go phenomenon was quickly noticed by those whose job it is to make a buck out of the public. Cafes, bars, shops and other outlets soon started paying money for Pokémon Go “lures,” to draw the crowds in. Even churches got in on the act.

And, of course, we advertisers noticed too. Up until then, we had always assumed that virtual reality would be the best place to put our ads. Pokémon Go, by contrast is AR, or augmented reality, using the same plain vanilla reality we all spend our days bumbling around in, and overlaying some graphics to spice it up. The technology was actually pretty basic: a map, GPS and the graphically unsophisticated Pokémon creatures.

Why didn’t we see it coming? Had we been asleep at the wheel? Probably not. The unexpected is one of the great engines of human progress. We almost never see the great innovations coming. Instead we chase trends in the direction of the obvious and predictable, and are then surprised by something coming left of field.

More interesting, perhaps, is the question about what it means. Is this a genuinely new phenomenon? Because in certain respects it closely resembles certain time-honored kids’ collecting games such as collecting cigarette or baseball cards. Those card sets worked on the same principles of scarcity and reward. Is the Vaporeon anything more than a digital Babe Ruth?