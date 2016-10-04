A Brutally Realistic Guide To Your “Dream Job” Of Working For Yourself

When many people are asked what their “dream job” might be, the answer often involves becoming their own boss. It often doesn’t matter in what field–the main allure is no longer having any superiors to answer to. In fact, according to one recent study , 29 million Americans are considering going independent in the near future. But it’s a pretty fair bet that not all of them will.

That’s understandable. There’s no one formula that makes being independent work for everybody who tries it. But one of the trickiest hurdles is to translate your “dream job” notion of self-employment into a sustainable–and still personally satisfying–reality. Here’s what that takes.

Perhaps the hardest lesson most independent workers learn is also one of the first that they face: That your “dream job,” whatever it consists of, takes hard work to realize and usually isn’t what you thought it would be once you’ve finally realized it.

Paradoxically enough, having control over everything in your professional life can be thrilling and paralyzing at once.

You’ll have to overcome decision fatigue as you make choice after choice, often without much experience or information to go by. You’ll learn how to set priorities, and value and price your work. Plus–and perhaps most arresting of all–instead of one boss (yourself), you’ll actually have several, in the form of clients, each with their own requests. Paradoxically enough, having control over everything in your professional life can be thrilling and paralyzing at once. And after the initial euphoria of self-employment wears off, you may worry that you made a mistake.

The knowledge you acquired in order to become an expert in your field isn’t the same as the skills required of a business owner. Learning a whole new skill set is likely to make you feel incompetent. That can lead to self-doubt, which can tank your entire effort if you aren’t careful. Bear in mind that this anxiety is normal and temporary.

Getting past it, though, takes recognizing that once you have settled into independent work, you probably won’t describe it as your dream job–but you’ll still enjoy it. Most independents find that after mastering the practical realities of working for themselves, they wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Building a sustainable business doing exactly the kind of work you want to do takes time. Your first clients and projects may not be ideal. Give yourself plenty of financial runway. While reducing your debt is critical, having cash on hand is actually more important for independents. This might sound counterintuitive. Obviously, having no debt is ideal but isn’t always practical. Money in the bank makes you feel less desperate so you don’t have to take just any prospect that comes your way.