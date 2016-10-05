Can We Design An On-Demand Economy That Will Work For Everyone?

On weekends, LaNeisha, a 33-year-old in San Francisco, borrows a friend’s car to drive for Uber. When she discovered that she could rent out her closet for $290 through a startup called Roost , she turned it into a storage unit. She finds other gigs on Craiglist. For LaNeisha, who struggled to find work otherwise, it’s a way to survive. But it’s not easy.

A new report looks at the workers of the on-demand economy–from Lyft drivers and EatWith chefs to former McKinsey consultants who now use Catalant to find clients–and argues that we need to redesign platforms and policies so all of those workers can have sustainable livelihoods.

“The algorithms that power these platforms don’t come from above,” says Marina Gorbis, executive director of Institute for the Future, which produced the report. “They’re shaped by human beings, at least for now. We need to really deeply think and understand the early signals of this transformation, and start seriously thinking about how you design the emerging platform for positive outcomes.”

Whether or not people like Uber–or the 1,000 or so other startups using related tech–the work is unlikely to stop growing. Decades of evolution of technology like GPS, sensors, and software enabled what the Institute calls the “digital coordination economy,” where apps can easily match people’s needs with others who want to fill them.

“Uber didn’t appear overnight,” she says. “Uber is the result of probably 40 years of us building out the technology infrastructure that enables Uber. We can’t put these technologies back in the box.”

The report analyzes the early experiences of people working in the field. They found seven archetypes. Some, like LaNeisha, are “hustlers,” chasing money day-by-day through the apps. Others use apps just to make a little extra as students, or in addition to a full-time job. Consultants use apps to streamline finding new clients; freelancers use the platforms to sell less specialized skills.

For many, the gigs are an alternative when regular work isn’t feasible–one homeless vet used a pet sitting site to save up money for an apartment while sleeping at clients’ apartments instead of a homeless shelter. Others have used apps to slowly ramp up to more hours while recovering from a serious illness.