How Activision Is Keeping “Call Of Duty” Cutting Edge 13 Years And $15 Billion Later

The near-deafening pulse of electronic base from the Prodigy’s “The Day Is My Enemy” echoed through the massive arena, muffling the screams and cheers of the hundreds amassed for the event. Two massive screens lit up the crowd, displaying images of sci-fi soldiers on alien worlds battling in fierce combat at breakneck speeds. With every explosion, every shot that seemed pulled from the most expensive summer blockbuster Hollywood could produce, the teaming fans–10,000 strong–erupted as if witnesses to some near-future gladiatorial spectacle.

This was not the scene of a star-studded music festival, a Super Bowl or World Series, nor the unveiling of a new Star Wars movie. This was Call of Duty XP 2016 and simply the revealing of a new trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, the franchise’s 13th entry in a video game series that dates back to 2003 and which has generated more than $15 billion in sales. Fans traveled from all over the world and paid anywhere from $49 to $199 just to enter the event at the Forum in Los Angeles, getting the chance to be some of the first to get their hands on the new game, to participate in myriad activities from paintball to zip lining, and to watch some of the best eSports athletes in the world compete for a $2 million purse.

If you consider yourself a “non-gamer” and don’t understand what would drive someone to pay money and travel thousands of miles to play a video game–or watch others play–you don’t understand Call of Duty and the multibillion-dollar empire publisher Activision and the games’ developers hold in their hands. This is a fan base that equals and often dwarfs the most die-hard fans of any product, film, or television franchise in the world.

“There aren’t many brands that I think generate this kind of passion,” explained Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg. “It’s easy to almost take for granted the numbers and the sheer size of the audience that we’ve amassed and managed to keep around for all of these years, and when you hear it you almost become numb to it, but when you’re sitting in an audience with close to 10,000 people and looking at the enthusiasm they bring, it’s palpable.”

2003’s Call of Duty (or CoD), designed by game developer Infinity Ward took place during World War II. The game was released at a time when the setting was all the rage with first-person shooting games (First Person Shooters, of FPS for short). The game’s story was a tour of the Soviet, British, and American theaters of the war, with thrilling combat sequences in which players experienced both the thrills and horrors of one of the world’s bloodiest wars in history.

In the years that followed, Call of Duty delivered more heart-pounding action from the front lines of WWII, but in order to keep things fresh but familiar–something the franchise’s fans would say the series has excelled at accomplishing–entries brought players into modern combat situations across the globe, including fictional special forces operations with intricate story lines, ever-evolving and increasingly complicated game elements and aesthetics that continued to improve as technology presented the opportunity to generate more realistic imagery.

Now, 13 years after the first entry, the makers of CoD take their fans beyond the spiral galaxy, giving them a chance to battle in zero G, on space stations, distant planets, city-sized spacecraft and more. It’s another way Activision continues to up the ante and deliver a new experience that is original enough to entice newcomers and familiar enough to satisfy their legion of loyal customers.