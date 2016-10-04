How To Hire In An Unsexy Industry

Everyone wants to work someplace interesting and exciting, but not everyone would describe every single industry that way. For better or worse, some businesses simply fail to connect with young job seekers’ ambitions, dreams, and desires as well as others do. After all, few kids grow up wanting to work in insurance, but many do–and end up liking it.

Certain industries’ popularity rise and fall with the times. Many of the kids who grew up during the Space Age rushed into engineering programs and wound up building Silicon Valley. On the flip side, the financial sector’s hiring bonanza in the early aughts has cooled off a bit in the era of Bernie Sanders. Other industries just seem to be perennially unpopular.

But all of them still have the opportunity to make smart, passionate hires–if only they know how to seize it.

A measly 4% of millennials surveyed by The Hartford said they were interested in a career in insurance. What little the survey participants knew about the industry sounded boring. As one put it, “My idea of working in the insurance industry is kind of like older men making a lot of money, and there isn’t a lot of room for creativity.”

This may have no bearing on the reality, of course, but it still represents a genuine recruiting problem–so much so that insurers are collaborating in order to tackle it. The Insure My Path organization, a trade group, is working to educate new graduates about the industry and persuade them to consider working in it. While these efforts may move the needle some, it’s far from the only approach that might work.

That’s where “employer branding” comes in. The idea is simple: Create advertising that educates your target candidate demographic and attracts them to your job openings. To do that, you need to get your marketing and recruiting teams to play in the same sandbox. Recruiters have the stories, and marketers have the skills to bring them to life. Creating visual content that can be distributed on your social media channels helps job seekers get a better sense of what it’s like to work for you. Not only does it help you get your image out there, it gives candidates a reason to trust you’re a good employer.

This is crucial in less-than-popular industries. GE’s “What’s the matter with Owen?” campaign last year was geared to luring innovation-minded millennials to look beyond Silicon Valley’s startup scene. It was a series of funny videos that were made to be shared on social. Of course, not every company has the ability to launch a national ad campaign, but the good news is that nonfiction storytelling may work just as well and cost a fraction of the resources.