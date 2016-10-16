Chipotle’s Mark Crumpacker Talks Chorizo, Comebacks, And Cocaine

That’s Mark Crumpacker, the chief creative officer and marketing lead at Chipotle, upon returning to the restaurant chain after a three-month leave of absence. Following a cluster of food-safety incidents Chipotle experienced in the last 14 months, which devastated the company’s business and is the subject of our new Fast Company feature, Crumpacker was indicted for cocaine possession, on June 30. It was a bizarre aside to an already tumultuous time for Chipotle, though many observers saw it as yet another interruption in Chipotle’s protracted recovery. On September 8, the company surprised some outsiders by announcing Crumpacker’s reinstatement, after he completed a drug rehabilitation program. “I’m really lucky,” Crumpacker tells me just two weeks later.

Since returning, Crumpacker’s team has launched a new ad campaign, in partnership with Austin-based agency GSD&M, highlighting the “royal treatment” Chipotle gives its ingredients. The company has also completed its nationwide rollout of its newest menu item, chorizo, which Crumpacker says was on the product roadmap before the chain’s E. coli issues. “We were like wait a minute, we can’t introduce something new before we got all of the food-safety measures in place,” he says.

This focus on promoting Chipotle’s ingredients post-outbreak is intentional, Crumpacker explains. These efforts, along with the company’s previously introduced rewards program Chiptopia and animated film A Love Story, were designed to remind customers what they loved about Chipotle’s food in the first place, before its reputation was muddied. “Obviously our marketing is built on this idea of fresh, high-quality ingredients,” Crumpacker says. “So [the food-safety issues were] sort of like the ultimate insult to that position.”

Before Crumpacker’s indictment occurred, these kinds of insights were why I had been eager to speak with him for our profile of Chipotle and its efforts to rebuild itself in the aftermath of a series of foodborne-illness outbreaks. Crumpacker, after all, was central in helping the Mexican fast-casual chain foster a glossy aura around its brand, which became synonymous with fresh ingredients and an ethical value set. Given the damage the food-safety crisis did to the company’s reputation, I knew Crumpacker would prove crucial in trying to repair Chipotle’s “Food With Integrity” image. What’s more, he had known Chipotle’s co-CEOs Steve Ells and Monty Moran since college—all three attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and grew up not far from their alma mater—and could offer deep insight into their strategy going forward.

We were originally scheduled to meet at Chipotle’s office in New York on July 7. Then, days before Independence Day, news broke of a New York district attorney investigation into a city drug ring. Crumpacker was ensnared in the probe and charged with seven counts of cocaine possession; he was allegedly caught on wiretaps 13 times requesting orders of drugs to his apartment in Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood. As Crumpacker was preparing to surrender to police, Ells and Moran sent out an email explaining to employees that “Crumpacker is apparently under investigation for one or more misdemeanor offenses, and he has been placed on administrative leave from Chipotle while this matter is being investigated.”

A naive part of me wondered whether Crumpacker would still make our meeting that coming Thursday. But on July 1, a representative of Burson-Marsteller, the crisis-management PR firm that has supported Chipotle since the outbreaks, told me via phone that our meeting would be indefinitely postponed. My previously scheduled meeting with Ells the following week, however, was still on.