Three Science-Backed Ways To Influence Other People’s Decisions

Your brain takes mental shortcuts all the time in order to make decisions efficiently. Because that takes place unconsciously, we can never fully control these “cognitive biases” that help us deal with the outside world–and, ultimately, survive in it. As practical as they may be, though, some of these biases can be problematic .

But the first step toward gaining a little more leverage over how your brain–and others’ brains–make judgments is simply to understand the rules it follows to do so. Getting better acquainted with these three may help you become more influential with others.

Who is the brain more likely to trust: someone who has a proven track record but doesn’t communicate confidently or someone with a weak history but who confidently shares their ideas? The answer may not surprise you. Carnegie Mellon researchers recently found that people are far more likely to trust someone who projects confidence, even if they don’t have much of a track record to show for themselves.

In order to make decisions efficiently, our brains look for signs of certainty.

Though it’s alarming that we may not be as adept at judging leadership qualities as we might hope, the reason why is understandable: In order to make decisions efficiently, our brains look for signs of certainty and tend to assign our trust to those who project confidence. In effect, confidence becomes a shorthand for trustworthiness.

So the more confident you are (or even just seem) when you’re presenting an idea, the more likely others are to assume it’s a reliable course of action; deciding to following it will feel less risky.

This is pretty intuitive, after all. We all know that how we communicate is important, but it’s easy to forget just how much it can sway perception. Often the idea that gets chosen isn’t necessarily the best, it’s the one that’s presented most confidently.

Does the tone of voice doctors use with patients predict how likely they are to be sued for malpractice? One groundbreaking study found that surgeons who sounded glib and unconcerned were far more likely to have litigation brought against them than were those who used an empathetic tone.