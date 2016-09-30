Female Execs To Contrite VC: Thanks But The Damage (Continues To Be) Done

“How does someone get that much space,” Nicole Sanchez asks, to write about a subject when “they don’t understand the world they’re talking about?” Sanchez–who currently works at GitHub as its vice president of social impact and has been a decades-long technology diversity activist–was referring to an op-ed written in the Wall Street Journal.

In the tech industry, where sage advice is hawked so often it might as well be considered a liquid asset, the headline for the post in question summed up its thesis: “Why Women in Tech Might Consider Just Using Their Initials Online.” The piece was written by investor, entrepreneur, and frequent Wall Street Journal contributor John Greathouse. In it, he suggested that the way to provide an impartial good impression in a male-dominated industry would be to obscure identifying information that could cloud their perception–if you are not a man.

An online firestorm ensued. Former business journalist Shane Ferro took to Twitter to explain that while research found that people’s names can instantly cloud others’ judgments, Greathouse’s prescriptions are not the correct course of action.

A day after the story went live, Greathouse apologized for the piece on Twitter. “I hurt women and I utterly failed to help, which I wholly regret and I apologize for having done,” he wrote.

Sanchez believes that Greathouse’s argument uses a popular mental sleight of hand for cultural conflicts. “It was a classic example of putting the onus of inclusion on the people who are being excluded,” she says. Indeed, the first sentence in the piece did just that: “Professional women, are you properly curating your online first impression?” Sanchez says, “It’s a very well-worn, poorly developed argument for how we create more equitable experiences.” If people are being pushed to the fringe because of others’ actions, the oppressing group ought to be the ones to make things right.

What Greathouse proposes not only doesn’t solve any problems, it reifies the assumption that technology is a male-dominated industry and always will be. For women to admit that and hide their own identities only makes the intrinsic misogyny more insidious.

“I’ve been in leadership roles all my life in industries dominated by men,” writes Jennifer Keough, cofounder of JND Legal Administration and CEO of JND Class Action Administration. In an email to Fast Company, she says, “Sure, there’ve been times I’ve thought it would be easier to conform to the gender bias, but I’ve worked hard to defeat that voice–it isn’t who I am, nor do I think it helps do the hard work we need to do to stand up and be counted.”