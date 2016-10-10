Tired Of People Asking To Pick Your Brain? Here’s Your Answer

If you’ve achieved a measure of success in your career, you’ve probably gotten requests from others to “pick your brain.” These may range from earnest invitations for coffee meet-ups or phone sessions, to ongoing appeals to pump you for your hard-won experience and contacts.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with professional generosity and mentoring. However, time is a valuable resource and you don’t want to waste it on someone who isn’t serious, or who is just going to ask for short cuts you don’t want to give. But these savvy professionals have found smart ways to manage brain-picking requests–and even make money from them–without alienating prospective clients and contacts.

Anne-Marie Faiola is a serial entrepreneur whose companies, including soap-making supplier Bramble Berry Soap Making Supplies, gross more than $15 million annually. She’s also a blogger and has her own YouTube channel, so “people feel like they know me and they’re friends with me. I feel approachable to them,” she says.

“Too much unpaid brain picking leads to a really dark closet and trouble paying your mortgage.”

That’s great for her persona, but can be problematic when it leads to lots of brain-picking requests. So, she programmed a number of email signatures that answer common questions so she can respond quickly and easily to everything from requests to sit on an organization’s board to requests for business advice and technical assistance.

One such response is a brain dump of her experience in business, as well as her favorite resources, which can help most new business owners find their way. “One answer fits most,” she says, but she also customizes each a bit for a personal touch. With just a few clicks, she can deliver a wealth of information and resources in just a few seconds of her time, saving her an estimated five to 10 hours each month.

Consultant Megan Constantino, founder of public relations and marketing firm Parachute Partners, was enjoying a nice influx of business from word-of-mouth. But as more people learned about her budding business, she was also getting her fair share of requests for free advice. As a self-described “people-pleaser,” it was tough to say “no” to such requests or to tell friends and family that she’d be happy to help them for a fee. So, Constantino developed a menu of popular services and pricing that she now sends when she gets such requests.