How To Train Your Brain To Be More Patient

Most of think we’re pretty good at waiting for the things we want. But in reality, you’re probably more impatient than you’d like to admit. It’s hard not to get what you want right now–that’s just how humans are built.

The good news is that there are a few things you can do to improve your patience. The bad news is that before you can implement them, you first need to understand where your impatience comes from. Here’s how.

Your brain has two distinct systems that work in tandem to help you achieve your goals.

On occasion, [your brain] engages goals you no longer want to pursue–or least don’t want to pursue at that moment.

You can think of one as the “go system,” which involves structures deep in the brain. It engages your goals, gives them energy, and directs you to focus on information related to achieving them. This system is extraordinarily efficient. On occasion, though, it engages goals you no longer want to pursue–or least don’t want to pursue at that moment.

When this happens, the second system in your brain kicks in. It involves your brain’s frontal lobes inhibits actions the “go system” is suggesting. You can think of this one as the “stop system,” and it’s generally much less effective by comparison. It’s impaired by stress, drugs and alcohol, and even overuse.

So when you’re impatient to get something done, it means that your “go system” has you strongly fired up to do it right now, and your “stop system” is having a hard time holding you back. The problem is that even if you successfully keep that urge at bay, you’re still going to feel the discomfort of impatience–unless you find a way to disengage the go system from its dogged pursuit of the goal.