This Strip Of Plastic Cleverly Folds Into 4 Measuring Spoons

Recipes often ask for a dash of this and a pinch of that, leaving chefs to fumble through measuring spoons to find the right one. The Polygons spoon is a single, flat strip of plastic that transforms into four different measuring spoons when you pinch it in a specific spot. Thanks to a handful of carefully etched lines, the strip then becomes three dimensional.

Polygons takes cues from the folding magic of origami, and comes in two sizes; one measures out ¼, ½, ¾, and 1 teaspoon and the other measures out ½, 1, 1½, and 2 tablespoons. In addition to saving space in a drawer (every bit helps in tiny kitchens), the flat design makes it easier to clean and transfer sticky ingredients from the spoon into a mixing bowl.

“When creating Polygons, we decided to engineer the spoon with a flat design because it mimics the human hand,” says Rahul Agarwal, designer and CEO of Polygons. “When your hand is not in use, it lays flat. But when you want to hold a heap of sand, or some water, you cup your hand to create some volume, depending on how much you want to hold–that is exactly how Polygons works.”

Buy the Polygons measuring spoon set for $10 here.